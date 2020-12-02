Michigan is the latest Big Ten program to be impacted by the coronavirus as it has paused all football activities due to positive coronavirus tests’ and will not play Saturday's game against Maryland.

The decision to pause all in-person activities was made in consultation with medical professionals and the local health department.

"The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday's game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority," Warde Manuel, Michigan's Director of Athletics, said in a statement. "We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive (COVID-19) tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results."

The Wolverines are pausing all in-person team activities until Dec. 7, at the earliest, as they look to salvage their final regular season game against Ohio State, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

If Michigan cannot go against the Buckeyes in two weeks, then Ohio State would become ineligible for the Big Ten Championship game, as they would fall short of the required six games.

In Penn State Athletics' latest round of testing, for all sports, it reported two additional positive cases out of 1,136 tests for the period of Nov. 21-27.

