The Penn State alma mater came to a close and Penn State’s seniors milled off the field at Beaver Stadium for the final time.

Emotions were running high as it would be the final game for the seniors and this team at Beaver Stadium.

It was hard to remember that just a few hours earlier, emotions were running high for a different reason. Penn State was struggling and it all started with its preparation.

“I just felt like we were comfortable with where we were and we thought we were just going to walk in here and they were going to turn over,” defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “They fought.”

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the second quarter, Penn State ran to the locker with a four point lead over Rutgers, a team the Nittany Lions were favored to beat by 41 points.

A team that in its eight previous Big Ten games this season faced an average deficit of 18 points at the half.

“We got to lock in and focus,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “Whether their record shows it or not, they are all on full scholarship, they are great players, their record doesn’t show what they are capable of.”

“We’ve got to understand that every opponent coming in here is trying to win and they are on the same mission as us. Just locking in and realizing that we have to play Penn State football.”

Penn State was out-gained by Rutgers on Saturday, making them only the third team this season that Rutgers has gained more yards than. The other two being UMass and Liberty.

The Nittany Lions dealt with a lot of injuries in this game including Sean Clifford, Yetur Gross-Matos and Tariq Castro-Fields, but its response was anything but explosive.

“Honestly, I just think we just didn’t come out prepared,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “We took the team lightly and you can never do that.”

“You see things like their record, the teams they haven’t won against and you kind of just take them for granted but you can never take an opponent for granted. You have to come out every single day and prepare as if we were playing the number one team in the country.”

Penn State had an opportunity to come out after a crushing loss to Ohio State, who is the No. 1 team in the country, the week before and make a statement.

But it didn’t do that and it started with preparation.

“Not everyone on this team was taking this as seriously as we should’ve I felt,” Windsor said. “It’s not like last week with Ohio State, like ‘let’s go, season is on the line’ so it’s obviously different.”

But this also leads to a lesson for Windsor and the team.

“Acknowledge it and fix it so it doesn’t happen again,” Windsor said. “We respect every opponent and fear none.”

Penn State had yet another slow start, something that is becoming a habit for this team, something that has hurt them in both of their losses.

On the road against Minnesota, Penn State put themselves in a hole and had to play behind from the start, something this team is not built to do.

The same story applied just a week ago against Ohio State, when the Nittany Lions faced a 21-0 deficit, one that Penn State was never going to overcome.

One time this season, Penn State played a complete 60 minutes of football, against Maryland at the end of September.

Since then, the Nittany Lions have just been searching for another similar performance.

A performance that is hard to replicate, but if Penn State wants to achieve its goals, if it wants to be Big Ten champions and represent the conference in the College Football Playoff, it’s a performance they need to replicate every week.

At times this season, Penn State showed the potential they have. The Nittany Lions had No. 1 Ohio State on the ropes for moments in the third quarter just a week ago, it's just that it has come in spurts for Penn State, not in complete games.

And yes, it’s not an easy thing to do to play a complete football game, but time after time this season Penn State has been falling very short and that was on display during the first half against Rutgers in a game where it really shouldn't have.

“Coach talks about going 1-0 every week,” Mustipher said. “We have a process and a standard of how we do things in this program.”

“It shouldn’t matter who we are playing and it really shouldn’t matter what their record is because on a week to week basis we have a job to do.”