In the days after the Big Ten made the monumental decision to cancel fall sports in 2020, the dust has settled, but many questions still remain.

The possibility of moving the football season to the spring has been a widely discussed topic since the beginning of the summer, but it remains to be seen how that would work logistically and what the chances of it happening are.

Also, what about the other fall sports? Is there a plan in place to attempt to move their seasons to another time?

The Big Ten has said it will continue to explore options to play at a different time for these fall sports, but nothing specific has been released.

As it looks right now, the majority of fall sports seasons won’t have the luxury of attempting to play at another time, and for some college athletes this could spell the end of their collegiate careers.

There isn’t any clarity yet on what the NCAA will do in terms of eligibility for student-athletes who have their fall seasons canceled.

Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament for college basketball, those athletes were not given the option to claim another year of eligibility.

But for spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse, the NCAA will allow student-athletes who had their seasons cut short to claim an extra year of eligibility.

For some football players, their final year of eligibility could mean the difference between them having a shot in the NFL or having to move on from their football careers entirely.

Penn State senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton took to Twitter to voice these concerns.

Soooo y’all gone let me get my 5th year back right? @NCAA — Antonio Shelton (@_thegroovyone) August 10, 2020

As for players who are eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after what would have been this season, it will be interesting to see how many decide to forgo any type of spring season to begin preparation for the draft.

How many players opting out would it take for conferences to think it isn’t worth playing? What is going to change between now and the spring that will allow for a safer attempt at playing sports?

Also, why are certain conferences, which are all consulting medical experts, declaring different levels of safety and risk surrounding sports?

There are a ton of moving parts and decisions to be made in coming months that could dictate the future for student-athletes and collegiate sports as a whole.

