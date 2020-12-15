Penn State Football Pro Day, Trace McSorley
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorely spins a ball in his hand before leaving Penn State Football Pro Day at Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

Trace McSorley will miss the next three weeks of NFL action.

The Baltimore Ravens’ placed the quarterback on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. The move makes him ineligible to return for three weeks.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, McSorley’s injury is a knee sprain and described the quarterback’s availability as “week to week.”

McSorley entered in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, finishing 1-for-4 for 13 passing yards.

The former Penn State standout was injured on a third down carry and held his knee while he was down on the field.

McSorley joins fellow Ravens’ quarterback Robert Griffin III on the team’s injured reserve.

