Trace McSorley will miss the next three weeks of NFL action.

The Baltimore Ravens’ placed the quarterback on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. The move makes him ineligible to return for three weeks.

We have placed QB Trace McSorley on IR. pic.twitter.com/g75rK6RaVv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, McSorley’s injury is a knee sprain and described the quarterback’s availability as “week to week.”

McSorley entered in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, finishing 1-for-4 for 13 passing yards.

The former Penn State standout was injured on a third down carry and held his knee while he was down on the field.

McSorley joins fellow Ravens’ quarterback Robert Griffin III on the team’s injured reserve.

