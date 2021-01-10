Penn State will be adding another player to its quarterback room next season.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native Evan Clark committed to walk on to the Nittany Lions roster, the prospect announced via Twitter Sunday.

After a long process I have decided to continue my athletic and academic careers at Penn State University. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. #WeAre @coachjfranklin @DannKabalaPSU @Coach_Yurcich @canes77 pic.twitter.com/WyMERlhKIR — Evan Clark (@EvanClark_4) January 11, 2021

A member of the class of 2021, Clark will join 4-star quarterback Christian Veilleux as the only two quarterbacks committed to the blue-and-white in this cycle thus far.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State football player Adam Breneman named Arizona State's tight ends coach Just a few years after his playing days, one Penn Stater is already a position coach for a P…