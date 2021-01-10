Recruiting Commit Graphic
Graphic by Andrew Porterfield

Penn State will be adding another player to its quarterback room next season.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native Evan Clark committed to walk on to the Nittany Lions roster, the prospect announced via Twitter Sunday.

A member of the class of 2021, Clark will join 4-star quarterback Christian Veilleux as the only two quarterbacks committed to the blue-and-white in this cycle thus far.

