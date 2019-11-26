85,531 fans packed into Beaver Stadium to watch No. 15 Penn State take on Rutgers.

The 2-0 Nittany Lions were favored by two touchdowns and many expected them to win by much more than that.

And for good reason.

It had been 70 years since the Scarlet Knights had defeated Penn State, including 15 straight defeats.

But on Sep. 24, 1988, Rutgers did the improbable and took down the Nittany Lions.

And now, 31 years later, New Jersey’s largest state school is still searching for another victory over Penn State.

Rutgers is still searching for another victory against a team that has made a mockery of its recruiting efforts by dominating the state of New Jersey.

Penn State has been sending the best players in the Garden State to a new home in the Keystone State for decades.

The Nittany Lions have won 12 straight meetings over Rutgers, and in the two teams’ 29 matchups, Penn State has only fallen twice, in 1988 and the other in the first meeting between the two teams in 1918.

According to a New York Times article from the 1988 game, Rutgers running back Mike Botti, who found the end zone twice in the third quarter of the game, called it the best feeling of his life.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I came here. It’s been so long since we’ve beaten them,” Botti said in the article.

Rutgers won the game by stopping Penn State on its three-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game.

The Scarlet Knights opened the 1988 season with a victory over Michigan State, who were crowned Big Ten champions the year prior.

But to the Rutgers players, this win meant everything.

“It was our biggest win,” safety Jeff Newman said in the New York Times article. “The first one this year was a big win, but this one was even bigger.”

“Hopefully, this one will put us on the map.”

It certainly did not put Rutgers football on the map.

In the 12 previous meetings since that Scarlet Knights victory, Rutgers has been held to seven or fewer points in seven of them.

Yes, in the 12 previous meetings, Rutgers hasn’t scored more than seven points in over half of them.

In fact, the last time the Scarlet Knights did score over seven points was in 2014, the first-ever game for Rutgers as a member of the Big Ten.

It was also James Franklin’s first year at the helm of Penn State, a roster that was still very depleted from the NCAA sanctions.

But even in the biggest football game in Rutgers history since 2006, the Scarlet Knights couldn’t upset Penn State.

In Penn State’s 27 all-time victories over Rutgers, the Nittany Lions average margin of victory is 19.7 points.

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, Penn State’s average margin of victory is 21.8 points.

Not only has Rutgers not been able to defeat Penn State, but the Scarlet Knights also haven’t been competitive — a theme that has also been consistent with the Scarlet Knights across the Big Ten.

Since Rutgers joined the conference in 2014, the Scarlet Knights have had a winning season once, in 2014.

Since that season, in the previous four seasons, Rutgers has won a combined 11 games.

10 Big Ten teams have won 11 or more games in a single season since then.

In fact, Ohio State has done it every single one of the past four seasons.

Rutgers has a long road to being competent ahead of them and this week the program took a big blow towards achieving that with the news that Greg Schiano is no longer a candidate for the head coaching vacancy — and the news on Monday that three more players have entered the transfer portal.

Rutgers football is a mess and frankly, that is being nice.

The last time that Rutgers defeated Penn State, a gallon of gas cost $.90, Ronald Reagan was President of the United States and the Billboard Top 100 songs included songs from George Michael, Rick Astley and Guns N’ Roses.

The Scarlet Knights will look to do the improbable on Saturday.

Rutgers, a team that can barely compete in the FBS this season, with its only victories coming against UMass and Liberty — a game that the Flames were favored in — is going to travel to Beaver Stadium.

Rutgers is currently a 41-point underdog, and nobody will give the Scarlet Knights a chance to win, but, Rutgers also entered Beaver Stadium in 1988 as underdogs with nobody giving them a chance to win.