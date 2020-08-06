This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

LAST UPDATED: Aug. 5

As the scheduled start of the college football season creeps closer and the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact America, college football players have a choice to make.

The NCAA and the Big Ten announced student-athletes can opt out of the 2020 college football season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and still remain on scholarship.

Here is a list of Big Ten players who are choosing to opt out of the upcoming college football season.

Ra'Von Bonner, Illinois, RB

Ra'Von Bonner was the first Big Ten football player to opt out of the season, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

Bonner, who appeared in 12 games last season and rushed for 225 yards, told the Chicago Tribune, "the risks are greater than the reward."

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, WR

Rashod Bateman announced via Twitter his decision to opt out of the college football season on Aug. 4.

Bateman, who was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019, holds schools records for receiving yards in a season, receiving touchdowns in a season and the TCF Bank Stadium record for receiving yards in a game. Bateman has also caught a pass in all 26 of his college games.

Bateman stated in the video that he will begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons, Penn State, LB

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, Micah Parsons will opt out of the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons recorded 109 tackles, 14 for a loss and five sacks in 2019 on his way to being named a consensus All-American by the NCAA.

Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State, DE

Jacub Panasiuk announced via Twitter his intention to opt out of the 2020 college football season on Aug. 5.

Panasiuk recorded 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019.

Panasiuk intends to redshirt in 2020 and return to the team for the 2021 season.

