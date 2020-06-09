In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-host Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick discuss a number of recent topics surrounding Penn State and the rest of college football.

The pair open the episode by talking about the Nittany Lions return to campus on June 8 for voluntary workouts.

The pair also discuss recent updates on two of Penn State's non-conference opponents and their plans for college football in the fall.

Following this, the two discusses how Penn State has been involved and active in the protests and speaking out against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Then the two wrap-up the episode with a fun segment about which Penn State football players would make the best soccer players.