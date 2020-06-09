Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Head coach James Franklin
Buy Now

Head coach James Franklin walks around the stadium before the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

 

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-host Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick discuss a number of recent topics surrounding Penn State and the rest of college football.

The pair open the episode by talking about the Nittany Lions return to campus on June 8 for voluntary workouts.

The pair also discuss recent updates on two of Penn State's non-conference opponents and their plans for college football in the fall.

Following this, the two discusses how Penn State has been involved and active in the protests and speaking out against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Then the two wrap-up the episode with a fun segment about which Penn State football players would make the best soccer players.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags