A sea of white appeared on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn Saturday morning, as Penn State fans showed out for ESPN's College GameDay.

Miss the show or stuck watching on TV? We've got you covered.

.@CollegeGameDay is officially underway in Happy Valley pic.twitter.com/DdF19RpTAH — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 19, 2019

It was a "sweet" appearance for James Franklin on @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/JXQ40sef0o — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 19, 2019

Three-straight years of @CollegeGameDay, three-straight years of Corso picking Penn State pic.twitter.com/UmJC7hzNuD — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 19, 2019

The picks are in ‼️Desmond Howard: 〽️ Lara Spencer: 🦁Lee Corso: 🦁 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 19, 2019