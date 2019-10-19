A sea of white appeared on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn Saturday morning, as Penn State fans showed out for ESPN's College GameDay. 

Miss the show or stuck watching on TV? We've got you covered. 

College Game Day, Blue Band
Buy Now

The Penn State Blue Band performs on the HUB Lawn during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.
College Game Day, Blue Band
Buy Now

The Penn State Blue Band performs on the HUB Lawn during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.
College Game Day, Fritz the Dog
Buy Now

Fritz is held by Melanie Parenteau on the HUB Lawn during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.
College Game Day, Klick Sign
Buy Now

Evan Klick, 10, of Washington Pa., holds a sign up on the HUB Lawn during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.
College Game Day, Lee Corso
Buy Now

Lee Corso, of ESPN’s College GameDay, smiles on the HUB Lawn on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.
College Game Day, McKinley sign
Buy Now

McKinley stands on the HUB Lawn during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.
College Game Day, Michigan Acronym Sign
Buy Now

A sign is held on the HUB Lawn during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.
College Game Day, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis
Buy Now

Desmond Howard and Rece Davis, of ESPN’s College GameDay, smiles on the HUB Lawn on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags