Noah Cain has been dressed the past two weeks, but he has not taken the field yet. That could change this week.

James Franklin said at Wednesday's practice that Cain was a "game-time decision" against Ohio State on Saturday. He suffered an injury against Michigan State.

“I thought he looked pretty good today," Franklin said. "That’s the most that he’s done [on the field] in the last few weeks."

Journey Brown has been the lead back the past two weeks, totaling 100 yards in both games/