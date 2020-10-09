A year ago, Liam Clifford announced his decision to follow his brother to Penn State as a member of the class of 2021.

When Clifford committed to Penn State in October 2019, he joined offensive guard Nate Bruce to give the Nittany Lions two 3-star commitments in consecutive days.

This helped the Nittany Lions get a jump start on the 2021 cycle with another year to work with before making the class official.

354 days later, these commits are now joined by only 11 other recruits in Penn State’s class.

The class is ranked No. 35 in the nation and is behind schools such as Arkansas, Pitt and Virginia, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

“This class is not done, but up to this point, we haven’t gotten it done,” James Franklin said on Sept. 17. “We have not recruited up to the standard that we normally have.”

Without a late push to bolster their class, the Nittany Lions could end up with their worst class ranking since 2012 (No. 47) — a year rife with NCAA sanctions.

Despite his class’ woes, Franklin still believes there’s room for Penn State to right the ship and soften the blow with the potential commitments of some recruits the program is still targeting.

“We’ve got to be able to adjust,” Franklin said. “We’ve got to be able to make some strategic changes and find a way to get it done.”

The Nittany Lions are still on the shortlist for Pennsylvania native Derrick Davis Jr., a 4-star safety ranked No. 53 in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Without Davis, Penn State’s class has just six 4-star commits — a far cry from 2019 when the program finished with 10 such commits through October.

And despite receiving just five verbal commitments on the offensive side, Penn State offensive recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen is enthusiastic about his players of the future despite the small volume of the class.

“We are super excited about the talent we’re bringing in,” Bowen said. “The guys we’re bringing in we really think will help bridge the gap and take us to another level of recruiting.”

The Nittany Lions’ top recruit in the class is 4-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall, who is the No. 1 player in Maryland and the No. 7 prospect at his position in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

With signing day approaching, Penn State doesn’t have the normal draw of Beaver Stadium visits during White Out weekend or in-person meetings with the coaching staff.

But, with the Big Ten’s reinstatement of the 2020 football season in September, Penn State still has one potential difference-maker on the recruiting trail — a showcase of its culture and competitiveness.

“I think it’s a huge advantage for us to go out and showcase the system that we’re running offensively,” Bowen said. “It definitely helps to be able to get on the field and showcase our offense for guys that maybe haven’t made up their minds yet.”