Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Trace McSorley ran to the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium, paused and did his signature home run celebration after throwing a 70-yard bomb to wide receiver Saeed Blacknall to open the second half.

It was a celebration the quarterback repeated a total of four times that day.

McSorley threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns as No. 7 Penn State came from behind to defeat No. 6 Wisconsin 38-31 and win the Big Ten Championship.

Following a 67-yard run by Wisconsin running back Corey Clement with three minutes left in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions trailed 14-0 in their first ever Big Ten Championship game appearance.

But Penn State responded, and McSorley found tight end Mike Gesicki for a diving back shoulder fade to make it a seven point game.

However, the second quarter was full of Penn State mistakes.

A high snap was recovered by Wisconsin and returned for a touchdown giving the Badgers a 21-7 lead.

Then, on the ensuing drive, James Franklin decided to keep his offense on the field for a fourth-and-2 on his own 42-yard line, and Penn State could not convert.

Wisconsin used the short field to take a 28-7 lead with 5:15 left in the half, and many thought that might be the game.

However, after failing on fourth down again the next drive, Penn State’s defense came up big with a three-and-out, giving McSorley and company the ball with just over a minute left in the half.

And this drive is where the magic began for the Nittany Lions.

McSorley hit Saeed Blacknall for his first score of the day on a 40-yard pass and Penn State went into the locker room just down two scores.

Then on the first play of the second half for Penn State, McSorley hit Blacknall, who evaded a defender, cutting to the outside of the field and took it to the house for the 7-yard score.

The following drive, McSorley connected on another big play, this time an 18-yard pass to Saquon Barkley. Penn State took a 35-31 lead in the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin took over the ball with five minutes left in the fourth quarter following a Penn State field goal.

The Badgers needed a touchdown.

Wisconsin picked up three first downs in the drive but were then faced with a fourth-and-1 at the Penn State 24-yard line.

And Penn State’s defense prevailed with Grant Haley and Marcus Allen coming up to make the stop and clinch the incredible comeback for Penn State.

The victory moved Penn State to 11-2 on the year and sent the Nittany Lions to the 2017 Rose Bowl, where they ultimately fell to Sam Darnold led USC in one of the most thrilling games of the college football season.

