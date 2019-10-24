Sean Clifford hasn’t put everything together against a quality defense yet, but that’s not a huge issue.

Penn State’s defense is elite, there’s no doubt about it, and so far Clifford has done everything he needs to do to get his team wins.

Pitt, Iowa and Michigan have been the best defenses on the field against the Nittany Lions out of all the teams they’ve played this year.

These are Clifford’s passing numbers against those teams:

Pitt - 14-for-30, 222 yards, 0 touchdowns

Iowa - 12-for-24, 117 yards, 1 touchdown

Michigan - 14-for-25, 182 yards, 3 touchdowns

The performances aren’t staggering by any means. In fact they’re really somewhat underwhelming. But Penn State wins the game anyway.

The three touchdowns against the Wolverines is the main outlier as he was able to air it out and put points on the board against a Michigan defense that didn’t allow a whole lot on the ground.

But the one statistic that has been the most valuable to the team in those games, and really throughout the whole season, is the number of turnovers committed by Clifford.

The sophomore has only thrown two interceptions all season, and only one quarterback in the Big Ten has thrown less than Clifford. Ohio State’s Justin Fields has just one. It's also worth noting that Clifford has thrown the ball 20 more times than Fields.

“It’s not just me, it’s the offensive line holding their blocks they did a great job [against Michigan],” Clifford said. “It's the wide receivers making catches, it's the running backs filling holes and opening up the run game that way we can pass the ball.”

Neither of the two interceptions came against Pitt, Iowa or Michigan — the three games in which a single turnover could have swung the game in the opponent’s favor.

“The best thing we are doing right now offensively is protecting the football. We are getting turnovers on defense, not a bunch, but we are getting enough of them,” James Franklin said after the win against Michigan. “We are protecting the ball on offense which I think is one of the most important things you can do is to win the turnover battle.”

For a young quarterback in his first season as a starter, Clifford has been more than adequate for a Penn State team that is able to lean on one of the country’s top defenses as its primary strength.

The Cincinnati native has shown he has a high football IQ and knows that he doesn’t have to try to do too much for his team to come away with a favorable result.

“Yes, I’m glad that I’ve only turned the ball over twice,” Clifford said. “But at the same time, I shouldn’t have two turnovers, both of them were on me.

He’s managing games extremely well, but has shown that when he needs to he can be more than just a typical ‘game manager’.

Take the Michigan game for example, when the offense stalled for a handful of drives in the second half, and the Wolverines were on the brink of tying the game up, Clifford made a clutch third down conversion followed by a 53-yard touchdown pass that would eventually be the seven points that Penn State won by.

And in games against inferior opponents, Clifford is tearing them apart.

In the matchups not against the aforementioned three opponents, Clifford is averaging just over 305 passing yards per game and has 12 total touchdowns.