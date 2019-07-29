According to Tim Tebow, Penn State is one of the top four teams in college football.

The former football player, turned analyst, turned minor-league baseball player recently appeared on Fox’s Undisputed, where he was asked who the top-four teams in college football were.

Tebow rattled off Alabama, TCU and Georgia before picking the Nittany Lions as the fourth team.

Tebow was on two national championship winning teams while playing at Florida and also won the Heisman trophy in 2007. By the end of his college career, Tebow held the SEC records in career passing efficiency and total rushing touchdowns.

The quarterback was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and also played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in his five seasons in the NFL.

Tebow currently plays in the New York Mets minor league system since announcing that he would pursue a professional baseball career in 2016.

Tebow has also worked with ESPN dating back to 2013.