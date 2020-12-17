Penn State Football vs MSU, Snap
Penn State is back in Beaver Stadium one more time this season as it hosts Illinois in the Big Ten Week 9 crossover matchup.

The Nittany Lions are listed as 15.5 point favorites over the Illini, and the money line is at -700 odds in favor of Penn State.

The Illinois money line is listed at +475, and the over/under point total is set at 52 points.

The Nittany Lions are 3-5 against the spread this season and the Illini are 3-4.

