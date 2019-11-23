Offense: C

Penn State’s offense was largely a product of its defense in this game. The first half was ugly as the Nittany Lions were shut out and forced to punt on every drive.

Sean Clifford struggled to find open receivers as Chase Young and the Ohio State pass rush forced quick decisions out of the first-year starter.

The run game was also nonexistent in the first 30 minutes of the game, with only 11 total yards for Penn State at that time.

The offense picked up in the second half when Will Levis entered the game, and the rushing attack became the focal point of the offense.

Journey Brown had a tough touchdown run and Levis punched in a short run as well.

The offense had its moments in the third quarter, but the other 45 minutes were underwhelming as the Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball.

Defense: B

On paper, the numbers don’t look great for Penn State’s defense.

However, this is a rare case where the numbers don’t tell the full story.

Yes, Penn State did surrender 417 total yards — the third consecutive week that this unit has given up over 400 yards — and gave up an average of five yards per play.

However, the Nittany Lions would have lost by a lot more than 11 points if it wasn’t for their defense.

Penn State held the nations best scoring offense to just 28 points, well below Ohio State’s season average of 51.5 per game.

Additionally, the defense was opportunistic, forcing four fumbles and recovering three of them en route to 10 points off turnovers.

Without those turnovers, who knows what the final score would have been?

Special Teams B-

It was a very quiet special teams day for Penn State.

And in part that is a good thing but it can also be seen as a negative.

Penn State generated nothing from its return game, but it also didn’t turn the ball over and do anything to lose the game.

KJ Hamler often opted to fair catch the ball on kickoffs even when the ball did not reach the end zone.

Blake Glillkin had another very good game pinning the Ohio State offense deep multiple times throughout the game.

Penn State has a very quiet special teams game and really didn’t do anything wrong, but sometimes a big special teams play is needed to pull it an upset on the road against a superior team.

Coaching: C

This was a tale of two halfs for the coaching staff

The first half was far from perfect on the coaching side, with the decisions to punt on fourth downs being questionable ones.

There’s an argument to be made on both sides, but with the way the defensive struggled to get off the field, Penn State probably should have gone aggressive.

In addition, the running game really didn’t get an opportunity to get going in the first half, a questionable decision with how much the defense was on the field.

But once Will Levis came in, it seemed like the offense got going.

The plays called for him worked, using his strengths as a runner to their advantage.

So overall, the coaching wasn’t perfect, especially early, but overall it wasn’t too bad.