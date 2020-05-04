In the showing of ESPN’s “Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL,” KJ Hamler’s few weeks leading up to being drafted were highlighted alongside fellow draft picks Andrew Thomas, Derrick Brown and Jerry Juedy.

Hamler’s mother, Tonya, became a big part of the episode with her high spirit, cooking advice and even training skills helping KJ along the way.

Tonya facetimed KJ while he was working out in Florida and gave him some tips on her famous chicken and shrimp alfredo.

The show also touched on Hamler’s pre-draft workouts, which he ended up not being able to participate in due to a minor hamstring injury and eventually the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once draft weekend arrived, the show took a look inside the Hamler home in Pontiac, Michigan where he and his family celebrated once he was selected with the 46th overall pick by the Denver Broncos.

Despite his nerves, Hamler and his family celebrated the pick as they were brought to tears after he finally achieved his life goal of making the NFL.