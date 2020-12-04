Another member of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is set to enroll early and be on campus in the spring.
After 3 memorable years of highschool /highschool football I’m blessed to be graduating early from Harrisburg highschool & enrolling early to Penn state university!! I will be signing dec 17th !! I can’t wait to begin my next chapter in Life, Academically & athletically!! #WEARE pic.twitter.com/aUVKc8xobe— NateBruce (@nathanial_152) December 4, 2020
Offensive lineman Nate Bruce, a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports composite ratings, is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he played for Harrisburg High School.
At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Bruce is projected to play guard for the Nittany Lions.
Bruce was the No. 13 ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports.
