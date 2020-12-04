James Franklin, Nebraska
Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Another member of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is set to enroll early and be on campus in the spring.

Offensive lineman Nate Bruce, a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports composite ratings, is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he played for Harrisburg High School.

At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Bruce is projected to play guard for the Nittany Lions.

Bruce was the No. 13 ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.