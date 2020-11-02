Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State's most recent game.

Let’s be frank, Penn State ended its home opener disappointed because of a fitting horror show put on by the coaching staff on Halloween.

The Nittany Lions’ questionable calls began on the team’s first possession, going for it on fourth down in their own territory and giving the ball back to Ohio State in favorable field position.

The head-scratchers wouldn’t end there.

Already down two scores in the second quarter, the Nittany Lions gave up a short touchdown pass in the red zone after the blue-and-white defense’s personnel scrambled to put 11 men on the field directly out of a timeout.

James Franklin — who is widely seen as one of the better coaches in all of college football — described that display as “inexcusable.”

But in a game rife with inconsistency on both sides of the ball, the entire coaching performance was the actual downfall lacking valid excuses.

Penn State relied heavily on its running game in the first half, a decision that would be logical had both Journey Brown and Noah Cain been on the field.

Spoiler alert: they weren’t.

The Nittany Lions’ most prevalent play in the first half was the option, and quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Devyn Ford caught the brunt of Ohio State’s defensive line on these predictable snaps.

Ford, the leading rusher for Penn State, finished with just 36 rushing yards — with 23 of those coming on one chunk play.

With three drive opportunities to right the ship before halftime, the Nittany Lions recorded just four total yards of offense and only threw the ball twice in the entire second quarter.

Gifted three points by the referees after an Ohio State kneel down left one second on the clock before the break, Penn State finally gained momentum with a 50-yard field goal from Jordan Stout.

And the Nittany Lions came out firing in the second half with a quick Jahan Dotson touchdown.

Finally, Penn State was using its perimeter weapons to its advantage.

Dotson would go on to catch two more touchdowns as he single-handedly looked to bring the Nittany Lions back for their first victory over the Buckeyes since 2016.

But the first half coaching woes just dug too deep a hole for Penn State’s pass-catchers to claw out of.

It wasn’t just Franklin who underwhelmed on Saturday, however.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s squad was uninspired, and the first-year coordinator has not found a way to properly integrate star tight end Pat Freiermuth regularly into the passing game.

The offensive line was a big reason why rushers could not find holes at the line of scrimmage, and first-year offensive line coach Phil Trautwein will have to clean up his group’s lackluster play if Penn State wants to keep implementing a run-first offense.

If the Nittany Lions want to avoid an 0-3 start against a sneaky Maryland team with Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, the coaching staff will have to find a balance between conservatism and aggressiveness that highlights the explosive playmakers the program boasts.