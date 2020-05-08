James Franklin spoke to the media for 54 minutes over Zoom on Wednesday.

Multiple newsworthy topics came up, such as athletes getting paid for their likeness, a potential one-time transfer rule, facilities updates and more.

But the overarching question — the one everyone wants an answer to — was, ‘Will there be a college football season this fall?’

Franklin doesn’t have the answer to that question. Nobody in the country has an answer to that question.

However, the answer that Franklin provided was 100% correct and something that needs to be heard by the public.

“I’m a believer in science,” Franklin said. “I’m a believer in medicine and listening to the experts — what are the experts, the scientists and the doctors saying and what we can we do to create the best, safest, healthiest environment we possibly can?” Franklin said.

“I’m a believer in science” was a powerful phrase by Franklin and something many are ignoring in a rush to return to “normal.”

There is a reason the coronavirus has caused unprecedented situations in our country and across the world.

Listen to the experts. Social distancing, stay at home orders, they all work to control the spread of the virus.

And no matter how important college football is to any single person, it’s not worth risking lives in order to have it.

It’s not worth it to risk the safety of student-athletes. It’s not worth it to risk the safety of stadium employees. And it’s not worth it to risk the safety of fans.

Yes, college football has a massive economic impact on athletic programs across the country and State College, but health and safety need to be put first.

“Better go into health and welfare and science-based first, and then take an economic impact as well and combine those two things,” Franklin said.

As this lockdown period extends over more months, people are getting restless and the government is getting restless — but opening too soon means we will be right back in this position again.

Listen to what the experts, the doctors, the nurses, the people who are educated on this have to say and follow the recommendations.

That is how we will get college football back. It may not be in the fall, but at some time it will return if we listen.

And I get the desire to return to normal and to open things back up for the sake of economics.

Everyone has been impacted. I had a paid internship this summer that is no longer being offered. I graduate from college next spring and the chances I get a job are frankly slim to none.

And I know many people across the country are losing their livelihood because of this disease.

In State College, it’s no secret the local economy needs football to survive, and Franklin knows that, which is why he is confident they will find a way to make it work.

“I know how important football is, not just to our football program, but to this university, community, businesses and all the people in the state of Pennsylvania — I know what football does across the country,” Franklin said. “I’m confident that we’re going to find a way to make this thing work.”

But this being said, it has to be safe for college football to return.

“We have to find a way to make it work as long as everybody’s going to be safe and healthy,” Franklin said. “We have experts on Penn State's campus that are doing a phenomenal job for us. We have that at a conference level as well. And then nationally, all the way up to our government.”

Franklin is spot on with what he said about this topic.

And to some, his words might not seem impactful. They might not take a stand.

But as one of the most powerful voices in the state of Pennsylvania, Franklin’s words matter, and these were the right ones for the situation.

