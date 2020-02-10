With Michigan State's Mark Dantonio stepping down last week, rumors swirled about who his replacement would be. Brent Pry's name was mentioned in reports, but now it is reported that he isn't going anywhere.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Penn State's defensive coordinator will remain with the team for this season.

Update: Now hearing Brent Pry will continue as #PSU defensive coordinator in the 2020 season. Good news for James Franklin and staff. https://t.co/RsCDIbL5Iv — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 10, 2020

The Nittany Lions have had plenty of coaching turnover this offseason, and the loss of their defensive coordinator at this point would have been tough.

But it looks like that won't be the case.