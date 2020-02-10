Indiana, Fred Hansard (53) and Brent Pry
Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard (53) and defensive coordinator Brent Pry celebrate the win after the football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The no. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Jonah Rosen

With Michigan State's Mark Dantonio stepping down last week, rumors swirled about who his replacement would be. Brent Pry's name was mentioned in reports, but now it is reported that he isn't going anywhere.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Penn State's defensive coordinator will remain with the team for this season.

The Nittany Lions have had plenty of coaching turnover this offseason, and the loss of their defensive coordinator at this point would have been tough.

But it looks like that won't be the case.

