Ever since James Franklin took over as Penn State’s head coach back in 2014, there has been turnover within the coaching staff each year, whether it be from the replacement of coordinators or assistants taking on larger roles on another staff.

Nowadays, consistency over a long period of time within a coaching staff isn’t all that common in the college game, with coaches looking to find the opportunity to take the next step in their careers. It’s just the way things work in the football world.

Franklin has had a front row seat to the coaching carousel during his time with the Nittany Lions, and he’s taking notice to it more and more around the country as well.

“It's a little bit of the nature of college football now,” Franklin said. “I was just in my room kind of watching all the bowl games that are going on and a lot of bowl games being coached by people that weren't coaching during the regular season, whether it's [graduate assistants] getting promoted or whether it's analysts being promoted.”

Now in his sixth season as the head coach at Penn State, Franklin has had two different defensive coordinators and three different offensive coordinators — and he’s about to have his fourth as former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne has left the program to become Old Dominion’s head coach.

Rahne replaced Joe Moorhead in 2018 after Moorhead took the head coaching job at Mississippi State. That makes two offensive coordinators to leave Franklin’s staff for head coaching gigs in just three years.

While the Nittany Lions’ coordinators have gone on to pursue head coaching opportunities elsewhere, another interesting trend for this program has been its assistant coaches and the success they’ve had finding jobs after their time in Happy Valley.

“I think that's one of the real strong cases that you can make for the analysts and the consultant positions that everybody has now,” Franklin said. “You see a lot of times those guys sliding into full-time positions the following year, you see them sliding into responsibilities during these bowl games.”

Former Penn State passing game coordinator, assistant special teams coordinator, and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is a perfect example of an assistant who used his time in Happy Valley to land a bigger role at a top-tier college program.

After three years with the Nittany Lions (2014-2017) Gattis made a pit stop at Alabama as an assistant for a season before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan as the team’s offensive coordinator, a big leap from his previous titles.

Charles Huff, former Penn State special teams coordinator and running backs coach, also left the program in 2017 to join Nick Saban’s staff down south as an associate head coach and running backs coach.

As for this season, no assistant coach in the country has been better than LSU’s Joe Brady, who as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach helped lead his team to the No. 1 overall ranking and drew up a Heisman-winning quarterback’s passing game for a full season.

But Brady was also once a graduate assistant with the Nittany Lions in 2015 and 2016.

After Brady’s time at Penn State he left the program to take a role as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints before moving to Ed Orgeron’s staff this season and winning the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Penn State has been used as a stepping stool for tons of assistant coaches since Franklin took the job in 2014, but the Nittany Lions’ coach understands it’s all part of the nature of college football’s coaching ladder and recognizes the opportunity his staff has at a program like Penn State.

“I think it's a great opportunity for young guys on your staff, whether they're graduate

assistants or whether they're more experienced guys like analysts and consultants, to take that next step,” Franklin said.