Former Penn State receiver KJ Hamler will be one of the featured NFL rookies on another season of ESPN’s 'Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL.'

The show gives fans an in-depth look at some of the premier soon to be NFL rookie talents as they go through the process of the combine, workouts and draft day.

Hamler is featured along with new teammate Jerry Jeudy as well as Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Hamler is also set to become the sixth Nittany Lion to be on the show since 2014 with Ravens quarterback Trace McSorely being the last in 2019.

The show will premiere on May 4th at 7 p.m. on ESPN.