Under a month away from its season-opener and a few padded practices under its belt, Penn State is finally getting its first taste of competition in 2020.

James Franklin and his squad have been slowly easing into normal activities as the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the world.

However, the team is now moving full speed ahead to its Week 1 opponent of Indiana.

Franklin spoke to the media after practice for the first time this season on Wednesday.

A different atmosphere inside Beaver Stadium

While the Nittany Lion program is trying its best to keep its preparation uniform to years past, one aspect of the game will be out of its control throughout its nine-game slate — there will not be thousands of fans in Big Ten stadiums.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced this week his amendment to public gathering guidelines, allowing a venue such as Beaver Stadium to operate with a 7,500 maximum capacity.

The Big Ten, however, continues to plan on closing stadium doors to the general public for the sake of safety and virus mitigation efforts.

Penn State and the rest of the conference remain focused on allowing at least parents of student-athletes into the stadium on game days.

“The Big Ten would like to have parents at the games, so we’re expecting that to happen now,” Franklin said. “That’s been our priority, how can we take care of our parents?”

With a potential audience of only fans in the bleachers, Franklin is expecting a completely different atmosphere in Penn State’s home-opener against Ohio State on Oct. 31 — an atmosphere that could be positive for players.

“In some ways, we’re going to get back to the purest form of football,” Franklin said. “You’re playing in some field connected to a school or connected to a church, and it's your parents that are sitting there watching.”

An obstacle right out of the gate

Like most teams in college football, Penn State is blazing a new trail in previously uncharted territory this fall.

The Nittany Lions are less than three weeks away from opening their 2020 season against Indiana on Oct. 24, and Penn State is preparing for a schedule full of firsts.

A season-opener against Indiana is unlike a season-opener against Kent State, Idaho or Appalachian State — it’s an early Power Five opponent that could potentially spoil Penn State’s College Football Playoff bid before it even begins.

“Opening with a conference opponent right from Week 1 is different from the NFL, where you typically would get preseason games,” Franklin said. “It’s different from college where you would typically — not all of the time — but typically get out-of-conference games.”

With the higher stakes and less room for error against a Big Ten foe in his season-opener, Franklin realizes the unprecedented challenges he and his team must face early.

“There’s going to be a lot of things that are different,” Franklin said. “We haven’t traditionally scheduled that way — not only since I’ve been here, but before I got here.”

Upperclassmen leading the offense

With an offseason absent of previously normal contact and interactions among the Nittany Lion roster, the coaching staff has seen Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth further their leadership roles throughout the entire locker room.

Entering his redshirt junior season and his second year as the starting quarterback, Clifford has shown Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff he is able to guide his teammates into unfamiliar waters.

“It’s [Clifford’s] rapport with the wide receivers and tight ends,” Franklin said. “That’s going to be something that’s very important.”

Alongside Clifford on the offensive side of the ball, junior Pat Freiermuth has impressed tight ends coach Tyler Bowen as he becomes a more vocal presence in his position group and beyond.

“At this point in his career, just the leadership and the presence that he brings when he’s on the field — I’ve really seen him take a huge role with our younger players this year,” Bowen said.

Clifford and Freiermuth combined for roughly 67% of Penn State’s total offensive yardage in 2019.

