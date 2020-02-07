As Taylor Stubblefield sat down in the Beaver Stadium media room on Wednesday, the first question he fielded from reporters was about an unfortunate fashion gaffe.

Less than three weeks ago, the newly-minted Penn State wide receivers coach hit the road for a visit with Parker Washington, a 2020 signee for the Nittany Lions who is set to enroll this summer.

In his first week on the job since coming to Penn State from the University of Miami, Stubblefield was photographed wearing a Hurricanes belt during his meeting with Washington, which prompted a variety of jokes from Penn State fans on social media.

“Some people made it seem like I was wearing a parka with ‘The U’ on it,’ Stubblefield said. “But that’s part of what makes college football great. It’s also the reason why you have to stay on top of your game, as a player and coach. I did have some fun with it. But at the end of the day, it’s just a belt, right?”

But on Wednesday, Stubblefield proudly showed off his new belt, complete with a luminous Penn State logo on the buckle and a matte black finish.

Not only was this a tongue-in-cheek moment, but it also could also serve as an indicator for what Stubblefield hopes to find in Happy Valley.

“Personally, I am definitely looking for stability, because I know that’s what I need at this point in my career,” Stubblefield said. “It’s something that I’ve thought about for the last four or five years of my career and I want to be here for as long as I can.”

Born in Yakima, Washington, Stubblefield was a graduate of A.C. Davis High School, where he set school records with 123 receptions, 1,900 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

He went on to have a storied collegiate career at Purdue, finishing with an NCAA-record 316 receptions and 3,629 receiving yards. As a senior in 2004, Stubblefield was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding receiver.

However, Stubblefield’s life after college has been anything but stable.

After a brief stint at the professional level, Stubblefield returned to his home state in 2007 to be a wide receivers coach at Central Washington.

This would be the first of 10 coaching stints in the span of 12 years, only two of which lasted longer than the duration of one football season.

“I understand that [his career path] is something that I’ll continue to get questions about,” Stubblefield said. “If we went over each move, there’d probably be more of an understanding as to why I took those jobs, but the biggest thing is that now I truly feel that I’m at a place that fits me.”

With his job locations ranging from Michigan, to New Mexico, to Florida, this constant changing of locations on a yearly basis was especially hard on his family.

This made the prospect of a job with potential stability all the more attractive to the 38-year old journeyman.

“[Moving around the country] was difficult, but my wife [Georgia] is great,” Stubblefield said. “She’s awesome. She likes traveling and we’re both used to being away, but when we move, we truly invest into the community. She’s gonna love doing that here.”

Now at Penn State, Stubblefield joins a wide receiver position room that has been just as turbulent in recent years.

Not only is Stubblefield the fourth wide receivers coach in four years for the Nittany Lions, but the wide receiver group in Happy Valley is one that hasn’t been able to build significant relationships with their position coaches in the past.

In fact, junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson, the team’s most experienced receiver after the departure of KJ Hamler, hasn’t spent more than a year with any single coach at his position.

“We need stability [at the receiver position],” James Franklin said. “The interesting thing is, [Stubblefield] needs it, too. One of the stories that a lot of people have talked about is that he hasn’t necessarily shown that in his career so far. So it’s something that we both need right now.”

Back in 2008, Stubblefield was a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan when he first met Franklin.

The Eagles were getting ready to play Maryland, where Franklin was the offensive coordinator at the time. In the days leading up to the game, Stubblefield had been told by a family member that Franklin was someone that he should meet, so he introduced himself prior to kickoff.

The two would run into each other once again in 2017, as Stubblefield, then the wide receivers coach at Air Force, visited Penn State for professional development training.

Three years later, Stubblefield is now on Franklin’s staff. And if he has any say in the matter, the embattled coach will continue to learn and grow at Penn State for the foreseeable future.

“To be able to be a part of this program is what I’ve been looking for,” Stubblefield said. “I could have stayed in Miami and tried to complete the turnaround there. But this is an opportunity that I’ve been waiting for four or five years at this particular program.”