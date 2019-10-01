As James Franklin sat down at the podium in a very cramped media room after Penn State’s 59-0 win over Maryland on Friday, he didn’t hide his pleasure.

A normally reserved Franklin praised the Nittany Lions from top to bottom and even called it one of the most complete performances he’s seen from a Penn State team.

And he is right. It was.

Penn State’s defense shutout an offense that had run all over its previous opponents. There was no need for a bend but don’t break mentality for the Nittany Lions defense. It never bent.

The Penn State offense seemingly worked out its issues over the bye week as it had a nearly flawless performance, moving the ball at ease and executing on all the simple plays.

It was a different team, a different performance from the Penn State team that took the field two weeks earlier against Pitt in Beaver Stadium.

And the Nittany Lions had a good reason to show out.

There was a lot of questions surrounding the Nittany Lions after their lackluster performance against Pitt and there were a lot of doubters — me included — in how good this team actually was.

In addition to that, it was a homecoming for a lot of Penn State players returning to the DMV area.

It was also a Friday night primetime game played in front of the fifth largest crowd in Maryland football history.

It was an easy environment for Penn State to play lights out, to have its best game of the season so far.

But the challenge is for them to do it again. Have a performance like that two weeks in a row, show everyone that you are a team to be taken seriously.

In theory, this should be simple.

A very wounded Purdue team is heading into Beaver Stadium on Saturday with its season arguably over.

Penn State is by far the more talented team and should be capable of having the game over at halftime.

But will they?

It could be very easy for Penn State to start slowly and not dominate Purdue and let the Boilermakers stick around in this game.

The noon kickoff means a very early morning in the Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium, all variables that could lead to a disappointing, lackluster result.

But that is the exact opposite of what Penn State needs to do.

If the Nittany Lions want to accomplish the things they want to this season, a Big Ten Championship or more, they need to come out and demolish a Purdue team standing on its last legs.

In order for the Penn State program to become that “elite” team it needs to dominate these types of games.

Just take a look at Ohio State last week. The Buckeyes traveled to Nebraska last week and just demolished the Cornhuskers, never giving them a chance.

Last week, Michigan welcomed Rutgers into the Big House and put on a dominant performance and while the Wolverines are certainly not a team to be looked at as a Big Ten Championship candidate this season, they handled the lesser opponent and did it swiftly.

Penn State is at the point where if it wants to earn respect in the conference and nationally, it needs to put up the results it had against Maryland on a weekly basis.

It needs to go out and show the country what it can do.

Struggling to beat Pitt or Purdue at home isn’t going to do this.

And at the end of the day, the Big Ten conference is a strong conference. Penn State won’t be able to beat every team 59-0. That’s just not the way it works.

But if they can put together another performance like that one over Maryland this week in a game where they are by far the superior team, it will just give them more confidence.

It will tell me that this Penn State team isn’t a one week wonder, that the Pitt game was a fluke, it will they me that this team is for real.

It will tell me that this team is young, talented and dangerous and a team that people should be scared of.