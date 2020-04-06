Dual-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal over the weekend, according to a report by Rivals.

Hippenhammer was recruited by Penn State as a three-star wide receiver but went on to play both football and baseball in Happy Valley.

Earlier this year, the former wideout made the full-time commitment to focus only on his baseball career.

RELATED

At this time, it is unclear whether Hippenhammer has entered the portal to pursue baseball, football or both.