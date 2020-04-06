Penn State vs Memphis, Cotton Bowl Classic, Mac Hippenhammer (12)
Buy Now

Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer (12) warms up ahead of the 84th annual Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Dual-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal over the weekend, according to a report by Rivals.

Hippenhammer was recruited by Penn State as a three-star wide receiver but went on to play both football and baseball in Happy Valley.

Earlier this year, the former wideout made the full-time commitment to focus only on his baseball career.

RELATED

At this time, it is unclear whether Hippenhammer has entered the portal to pursue baseball, football or both.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags