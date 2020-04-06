Dual-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal over the weekend, according to a report by Rivals.
Hippenhammer was recruited by Penn State as a three-star wide receiver but went on to play both football and baseball in Happy Valley.
Earlier this year, the former wideout made the full-time commitment to focus only on his baseball career.
Mac Hippenhammer's time with Penn State football is over.
At this time, it is unclear whether Hippenhammer has entered the portal to pursue baseball, football or both.