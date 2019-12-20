Marcus Allen is back on the 53-man roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers, after safety Kameron Kelly was waived on Friday, according to a release from the team.

We have waived S Kameron Kelly & promoted S Marcus Allen to the 53-man roster.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/h9HJinKWas pic.twitter.com/4cqrYCqo1y — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2019

This move was announced soon after news broke that Kelly was charged with resisting arrest following an incident at a bar in Pittsburgh.

Allen was originally drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent that season on the team’s active roster and saw action in two games.

Allen was previously released earlier this year and has spent the entire season on the Steelers practice squad.