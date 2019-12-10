Penn State locked up its second tight end commit in as many days after Johnny Crise announced he’d be joining the 2020 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on.

Crise is 6-foot-5, 190 pounds and visited Penn State on Oct. 5.

He recorded 87 receptions, 1,588 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his final two high school seasons and has offers from Fordham, Maine, Albany, Lehigh, Bryant, William and Mary and Duquesne, according to PennLive.