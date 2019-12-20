James Franklin has confirmed that tight end coach Tyler Bowen will call plays for Penn State in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis.

Bowen will be stepping in for former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who was recently hired as the head coach at Old Dominion.

Bowen is currently in his second season as a full time assistant for Penn State.

Franklin also mentioned that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to interim quarterback coach for the bowl game.

Franklin added that the rest of the staff, especially Ja'Juan Seider, have also been stepping in and helping fill the void left by Rahne.

In terms of Penn State's search to find a replacement for Rahne, Franklin said that they have spoken to candidates and Bowen and other staff members will be in the mix for the opening.