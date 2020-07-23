Football vs. Rutgers, Brown (4) Touchdown Play
Buy Now

Running back, Journey Brown (4), runs into the endzone and scores a touchdown during the game against Rutgers at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-6, with three touchdowns scored by Brown.

 James Leavy

Penn State running back Journey Brown was added to the Hornung Award watch list on Thursday, which is made up of the best running backs in the nation.

Brown had a huge finish to his season in 2019, scoring at least one touchdown in his final five games and taking home the Cotton Bowl offensive MVP with his dominant 202 rushing yard performance.

The junior running back is expected to lead the backfield in 2020 alongside fellow backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags