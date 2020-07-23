Penn State running back Journey Brown was added to the Hornung Award watch list on Thursday, which is made up of the best running backs in the nation.

Brown had a huge finish to his season in 2019, scoring at least one touchdown in his final five games and taking home the Cotton Bowl offensive MVP with his dominant 202 rushing yard performance.

The junior running back is expected to lead the backfield in 2020 alongside fellow backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

It's watch list season | Which Penn State football players are on preseason award watch lists? As the scheduled start of the 2020 season continues to approach, a handful of Penn Staters are being recognized for their individual efforts.