Penn State's defensive leader for the past two seasons will hope to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

Here is a look at former Nittany Lions linebacker Cam Brown.

Metrics

Age: 22

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 233 pounds

Projected Round Drafted: 6

Player Comparison: Telvin Smith

Scouting Report

Brown got two full seasons as a starter under his belt and proved to be a pivotal part of Penn State’s linebacking corps in that time.

In 2019, Brown finished third on the team with 72 total tackles, behind only Garret Taylor and Micah Parsons.

His slim frame at 6-foot-5 makes him an intriguing prospect at a time where NFL teams are moving more towards smaller, quicker linebackers.

Brown is quick on his feet and was one of the Nittany Lions’ most trusted linebackers in coverage, consistently playing in the slot in zone coverage schemes.

He is a similar size and weight to the likes of LSU hybrid linebacker Patrick Queen and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who are both projected first-round picks.

Brown will have to further improve his coverage abilities and show consistency as a tackler if he hopes to get snaps in his rookie season.

One area where Brown excels is setting the edge and containing the run with great discipline.

Brown has a high football IQ and has the length and tackle radius to set the edge but also crash the inside run and make tackles behind the line of scrimmage when needed.

Brown will likely transition best into a 4-3 scheme where he can play as an outside linebacker, occasionally rushing the passer as he did for Penn State.

His closing speed and athleticism will allow him to be used as a versatile player in pass coverage as well.

Best Fit: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons need to build depth at the linebacker position in this draft and Brown would fit well with their scheme as the ‘will’ linebacker.

Atlanta runs a base 4-3 scheme and Deion Jones is already one of the most versatile linebackers in the league.

Adding Brown to that position group would be very beneficial for his development and he would have the chance to compete for rotational snaps in his first few years.