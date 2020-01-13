After walking-on to the Penn State football team, competing on the Penn State track team and earning a scholarship after hauling in a touchdown in the Blue and White game, Dan Chisena is once again making headlines.

The wide receiver competed in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl this weekend where he hauled in five catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

This performance earned Chisena overall MVP honors from the game.

The Tropical Bowl is an opportunity for seniors to play a game and impress in front of NFL and CFL scouts.

Chisena only had three catches for 66 yards this season, but his speed made him an important member of the Nittany Lions special teams units.