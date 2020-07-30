Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was added to the Manning award watch list on Thursday afternoon.

The list is made up of the 30 best quarterbacks in the country and will be awarded to the best quarterback in the nation at the end of the season.

Clifford is looking to improve upon a solid sophomore campaign in which he threw for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 starts.

Clifford was also named to the O'Brien and Wuerffel Award watch list's respectively.

