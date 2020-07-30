Pitt, Sean Clifford (14)
Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the game against the University of Pittsburgh at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019. No. 13 Penn State defeated Pitt 17-10.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was added to the Manning award watch list on Thursday afternoon.

The list is made up of the 30 best quarterbacks in the country and will be awarded to the best quarterback in the nation at the end of the season.

Clifford is looking to improve upon a solid sophomore campaign in which he threw for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 starts.

Clifford was also named to the O'Brien and Wuerffel Award watch list's respectively. 

