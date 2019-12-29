Penn State has had no shortage of elite recruits over the course of the past decade.

And while high school recruiting rankings have been scrutinized as being unreliable, can they accurately predict how a prospect will fare in college and beyond?

Here is a list of Penn State’s top 10 recruits of the past decade and how their career arcs progressed. And no, Saquon Barkley did not crack the top 10 — he was the 26th ranked recruit of the decade.

No. 10 - Adam Breneman, TE, 2013

247Sports Composite rating: .9779

Adam Breneman was one of Penn State’s premiere recruits directly after the Jerry Sandusky scandal, but he couldn’t propel himself into being one of the team’s feature players.

Beginning his college career during the 2013 season, Breneman finished the year with three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Breneman’s stint in Happy Valley was plagued by injuries, and he failed to live up to expectations. He transferred to the University of Massachusetts and revitalized his career with two straight seasons with 60-plus receptions.

Breneman retired from football after a knee injury and began an entrepreneurial career.

Following his football career, Breneman began a podcast titled “The Adam Breneman Show.” The podcast has hosted NFL players such as Mike Gesicki and Jason Cabinda.

No. 9 - Shane Simmons, SDE, 2016

247Sports Composite rating: .9784

Another player who hasn’t lived up to his potential, Shane Simmons has recorded only 39 total tackles in three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

The junior from Laurel, Maryland, has brought down the quarterback only once in his career and has not shown why he was the highest ranked prospect in Maryland.

Simmons’ best defensive performance of the 2019 season came against Pitt, when he recorded four total tackles.

No. 8 - Lamont Wade, S, 2017

247Sports Composite rating: .9797

Junior safety Lamont Wade has had a rollercoaster career for the Nittany Lions, but is beginning to live up to his lofty expectations.

Following a disappointing sophomore campaign, Wade entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He decided to stay, much to the delight of his teammates.

His 2019 junior season has been dominant, as the former four-star prospect has recorded 61 total tackles and forced three fumbles.

No. 7 - Michal Menet, OG, 2016

247Sports Composite rating: .9818

Redshirt junior Michal Menet has been a source of continuity for Penn State during his collegiate tenure, and has helped protect one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Menet was named on the Rimington Trophy watch list for 2019, which is given to the most outstanding FBS center.

Menet certainly looks to be a professional prospect, as his prominence on the offensive line could translate to the next level.

No. 6 - Ricky Slade, RB, 2018

247Sports Composite rating: .9853

Sophomore running back Ricky Slade has parlayed a promising freshman season into a very disappointing sophomore campaign.

Prior to the 2019 season, Slade was seen as the probable feature back for the Nittany Lions. His performance, however, has seen his role decrease over the course of the season.

Slade has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry this season and has found the end zone only twice.

Slade did not travel to Columbus for Penn State’s top-10 matchup against Ohio State due to a violation of team rules, but he did play in the team’s last game of the regular season against Rutgers, rushing six times for 36 yards.

No. 5 - Miles Sanders, RB, 2016

247Sports Composite rating: .9865

The first NFL player on this list, Miles Sanders has found both collegiate and professional success in his home state of Pennsylvania.

The former five-star recruit tallied under 200 yards in both his freshman and sophomore seasons before exploding after Saquon Barkley’s departure.

Sanders carried the ball 220 times in 2018 and recorded 1,274 rushing yards with nine touchdowns.

Sanders was picked with the 53rd pick in the 2019 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and achieved his first career rushing touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

No. 4 - Brandon Smith, ILB, 2019

247Sports Composite rating: .9911

True freshman Brandon Smith has had a short career in Happy Valley thus far, but he has shown promise on the defensive side of the ball.

Smith has totaled only 13 total tackles on the season, but in limited appearances for the star-studded front seven.

The former five-star prospect likely won’t see much playing time until his sophomore season, but his potential is evident.

No. 3 - Christian Hackenberg, QB, 2013

247Sports Composite rating: .9927

Christian Hackenberg was a capable field general for the Nittany Lions, but didn’t perform well at the next level.

Hackenberg’s best season came as a freshman, when the quarterback threw for 2,955 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 134 passer rating, the best of his career.

After Hackenberg’s star freshman campaign, Penn State hired James Franklin to take over for coach Bill O’Brien, who left to take an NFL job with the Houston Texans. A reorganization this substantial likely led to Hackenberg’s average play over his last three seasons.

Selected with the 51st pick in the 2016 draft by the New York Jets, Hackenberg never got his feet under him as a pro. He has yet to play an NFL regular season game and is currently a free agent.

No. 2 - Justin Shorter, WR, 2018

247Sports Composite rating: .9962

Alongside fellow sophomore Ricky Slade, Justin Shorter has disappointed the Nittany Lion fanbase.

Shorter caught just 15 balls in his time with Penn State, which was characterized by his numerous dropped passes in big moments.

Shorter entered the NCAA transfer portal following the Ohio State game and was later removed from Penn State’s roster.

No. 1 - Micah Parsons, WDE, 2018

247Sports Composite rating: .9982

The highest ranked prospect in the last decade, sophomore Micah Parsons has been the leader of a stout Nittany Lion defense.

Parsons has transitioned to linebacker since joining the team, and that transition has served him well. He has totaled 80-plus tackles in each of his two seasons and also has four career sacks.

Parsons has been named a Butkus Award finalist for the 2019 season, an award given out to the nation’s top linebacker.

As a sophomore, Parsons will need to complete one more season of college football before becoming eligible for the NFL Draft. If his productivity continues to progress, he will likely be in the green room to hear his name called on draft night.