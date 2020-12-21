Penn State's backfield just got a bit deeper.

Former Baylor running back John Lovett has announced that he will be playing his final year of eligibility at Penn State.

The Burlington, New Jersey, native stated via Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal last week and followed that up with his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday.

Lovett ran for 130 yards on 45 carries this season and scored two total touchdowns for the Bears over five games. He finished his career with the Bears with 1,803 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

