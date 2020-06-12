Houston Texans head coach and former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien spoke out in support of his players, who are expected to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming NFL season.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, O’Brien said that he will take a knee with them, and he acknowledged the aim of the display.

“Yeah, I’ll take a knee — I’m all for it,” O’Brien told the Chronicle. “The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are. They’re not taking a knee because they’re against the flag. They’re taking a knee because they haven’t been treated equally in this country for over 400 years.”

Late Texans owner Bob McNair previously made comments about the league regarding player protests in 2017.

"We can't have the inmates running the prison," McNair said, as reported originally by ESPN.

Texans CEO Cal McNair, son of Bob McNair, recently made a video condemning racism and supporting his players.

A message from Cal McNair. pic.twitter.com/dJZKcvc2Vp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 4, 2020