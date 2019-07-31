After picking up the initial member of the 2021 recruiting class in February, many speculated as to when Penn State would add to the class once again.

That speculation officially ended on Wednesday morning, however, when 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end Nick Elksnis, rated as a 3-star by 247Sports, committed to the Nittany Lions following his visit to the Lasch Bash over the weekend.

Ranked as the No. 16 TE in the ‘21 class and the No. 52 player in Florida, Elksnis committed to the Nittany Lions out of 27 total offers, including Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, Miami and Ohio State.

Elksnis, Penn State’s first commitment since ‘20 3-star defensive end Bryce Mostella’s unique announcement on July 5, joins 4-star WR Dont’e Thornton in Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class.