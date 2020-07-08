It's not often that 100,000 people are in the same place at the same time. During football season at Penn State, though, it happens weekly.

Well, it used to.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said she expects Beaver Stadium to have a lower capacity in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and is confident that without a season ticket, fans will most likely be unable to attend Nittany Lion football games this fall.

For a school that prides itself on having one of the biggest stadiums in the Western Hemisphere and an even bigger fanbase, that’s a problem.

Penn State’s home-field advantage is second to none, especially on White Out weekend. Just look back to 2019’s game against Michigan.

The Wolverines trotted out onto the field for their first play of the game while being greeted by the deafening noise of over a 100,000 Nittany Lion fans — and had to take a timeout before running a play from scrimmage.

This play somehow made the crowd even louder, which eventually helped James Franklin’s squad jump out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Players and coaches live for moments like those in front of their devoted fan bases, but it’s certain that the game day scene around college football will look much different than that this upcoming season.

Programs around the country are preparing to play with limited fans in attendance — or no fans in attendance at all — to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Ivy League, whose schools compete in the FCS subdivision, is expected by coaches to announce its plan to push back its football season to spring 2021 according to reports from The Athletic.

While Penn State is in an entirely different subdivision, the Ivy League’s decision could set a precedent for bigger conferences on the FBS schedule to drastically change the way they look at competing whenever the season is eventually played.

And that could mean an empty Beaver Stadium in the season-opener.

The atmosphere surrounding Happy Valley in the latter half of the year draws fans and recruits alike to central Pennsylvania on Saturdays, and a season played with no fans in attendance wouldn’t just hurt Penn State’s bottom line — it would also hurt the magic of game days in State College.

The Nittany Lions, headlined by potential top NFL Draft pick Micah Parsons, will likely be fielding one of its all-around most talented teams in 20-plus years and has their sights set on the College Football Playoff.

If things go right for Franklin and his team, they could be contenders for the coveted national championship trophy at the end of the season. If things go wrong, they could wind up with multiple losses and an appearance in the Music City Bowl.

Without fans, the more likely scenario is the latter.

Playing in the Big Ten East, Penn State always has a pretty tough schedule with annual games against Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

This year, however, the Nittany Lions have a rather favorable conference schedule with their matchup against the Buckeyes slated to be in Beaver Stadium.

But in an empty stadium, is there really much of an advantage for Penn State?

Sure, the sound team can create artificial crowd noise and still play music over the loudspeakers to get players hyped up, but there wouldn’t be an organic fluctuation of fans yelling at the top of their lungs during a big Journey Brown run.

Home-field advantage is one of the biggest upper hands a team can have prior to and during a game, but fanless stadiums across the Big Ten would essentially serve as a neutral site for games all season long.

But hey, at least the Nittany Lions likely wouldn’t have to play in front of 112,000 fans in the Big House when they travel to Ann Arbor to play Michigan.

