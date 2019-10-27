Penn State AP Poll Week 10
Jack R. Hirsh

After retaining its unbeaten record in a road win in East Lansing on Saturday, Penn State is moving up once again.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll.

A total of six Big Ten teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (3), Penn State (5), Minnesota (13), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (18) and Iowa (19) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

  1. LSU
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Penn State
  6. Florida
  7. Oregon
  8. Georgia
  9. Utah
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Auburn
  12. Baylor
  13. Minnesota
  14. Michigan
  15. SMU
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Iowa
  20. Appalachian State
  21. Boise State
  22. Kansas State
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Memphis
  25. San Diego State

