After retaining its unbeaten record in a road win in East Lansing on Saturday, Penn State is moving up once again.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll.

A total of six Big Ten teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (3), Penn State (5), Minnesota (13), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (18) and Iowa (19) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

LSU Alabama Ohio State Clemson Penn State Florida Oregon Georgia Utah Oklahoma Auburn Baylor Minnesota Michigan SMU Notre Dame Cincinnati Wisconsin Iowa Appalachian State Boise State Kansas State Wake Forest Memphis San Diego State