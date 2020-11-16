Penn State vs Michigan, Tariq Castro-Fields (5)
Buy Now

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) motions for fans to make noise during Penn State's White Out game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State now has two members of its defense headed to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl, according to a tweet from the Senior Bowl.

Castro-Fields has 12 total tackles on the season and one pass break-up.

Castro-Fields joins fellow Penn State defender Shaka Toney as the two Nittany Lions to accept their invitations.

The Senior Bowl is set to take place on Jan. 30, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.