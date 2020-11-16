Penn State now has two members of its defense headed to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl, according to a tweet from the Senior Bowl.

Castro-Fields has 12 total tackles on the season and one pass break-up.

Castro-Fields joins fellow Penn State defender Shaka Toney as the two Nittany Lions to accept their invitations.

The Senior Bowl is set to take place on Jan. 30, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama.

