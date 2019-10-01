Purdue was already having a rough season.

There was plenty of optimism surrounding the Boilermakers heading into 2019, but an opening weekend loss to Nevada kind of put a halt to that.

After splitting games to Vanderbilt and TCU, there was hope that Purdue can turn things around heading into Big Ten play.

And then last Saturday happened.

Purdue lost a tight one to Minnesota 38-31, but the more important loss was with injuries.

Quarterback Elijah Sindelar suffered a broken clavicle and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Jack Plummer came in in relief, and was decent, going 23-41 with 245 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

But maybe more importantly, the Boilermakers will be without one of college football’s most explosive players.

Rondale Moore will miss the game against Penn State with a reported hamstring injury, and that loss alone will make it difficult for the Boilermakers to get anything going on offense.

So who else should Penn State defend against?

In Moore’s absence, David Bell had a huge game, totalling 114 yards on eight catches. But in reality, the passing game has little to no shot of beating Penn State’s defense.

If the Boilermakers want to stay in it, they have to attack Penn State with the running game.

King Doerue led the way in the rushing attack against the Gophers, totalling 94 yards on 20 carries.

Purdue essentially have a two-headed attack at running back with Doerue and Alexander Horvarth.

It was expected that Tairo Fuller would lead the charge at running back, but his injury in camp put a dent into an already thin running back room.

Last week was the first game where Purdue actually established a consistent run game. It has struggled mightily in its first three games.

The Boilermakers need to get creative with their play calling to create space for the running backs. A strong running game will wear down Penn State’s defense and keep its offense off the field.

It’s going to be tough to rely on a backup quarterback and backup receivers.

Purdue will probably have a tough time racking up points in this game. They need the running game to slow down the game and keep it low scoring.