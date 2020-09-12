Miles Sanders vs. Lions
AP

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is officially out this Sunday as he is still nursing a hamstring injury from training camp.

This move is said to be more precautionary as the Eagles are making the decision based on his long term health.

The team says he is progressing well but with him out this weekend, Boston Scott as well as Corey Clement will have to carry the load for Philly as it looks for win number one against the Washington Football team.

