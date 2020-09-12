Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is officially out this Sunday as he is still nursing a hamstring injury from training camp.

Source: Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders will not make the trip to Washington and, due to a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable, is out for Sunday’s opener against the Washington Football Team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

This move is said to be more precautionary as the Eagles are making the decision based on his long term health.

The team says he is progressing well but with him out this weekend, Boston Scott as well as Corey Clement will have to carry the load for Philly as it looks for win number one against the Washington Football team.

