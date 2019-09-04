Let’s be frank, even though Penn State looked strong on Saturday, it has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Yes, Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards in essentially a half.

Yes, five running backs scored at least one touchdown.

Yes, the defense allowed four rushing yards the entire game.

But this was all done against a team that went 4-7 in the FCS Big Sky, who allowed 38 points per game.

There were plenty of comments on Twitter that said some sort of variation of “I thought Penn State would be good but wow that was impressive.”

But was it really that impressive? The difference in the level of talent was obvious, so is it possible to look at that game and see Penn State as a legit contender?

Does that make Maryland a team to beat in the Big Ten? Beating Howard isn’t going to get nationwide attention, and honestly neither should beating Idaho.

There are certainly positives to take away from that game, more so on the offensive side with the plays made by the running backs.

There are positives to take from the performances of the receivers, most notably KJ Hamler, who finished the day with 115 yards and two touchdowns.

A lot of the praise post game was directed toward the defense and its performance, and it was a great effort.

7 sacks, 145 yards against and only one touchdown given up.

But looking at the talent level of Penn State’s defense and the talent level of Idaho’s offense, it’s no surprise that was the outcome.

So what type of Penn State team is this? And a better question, when will we find out what type of team this is?

We could get a better answer this Saturday. While Buffalo isn’t one of college football’s elites, they are still a FBS program with enough talent to be competitive.

If the Nittany Lions dominate Saturday night’s game, then maybe this hype is real. It still wouldn’t be the best body of work, but Buffalo would add a bit of legitimacy to it.

If they go out and struggle, regardless of result, the hype surrounding the team would quickly diminish and turn into question marks.

People will forget about a 72-point victory against an FCS school if Penn State doesn’t continue on this trend.

So yes, it was a great performance, but will it be remembered as a stepping stone?

Or will people forget about it because it really doesn’t matter?

Our money’s on the latter.