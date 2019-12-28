ARLINGTON, Texas — Garrett Taylor stepped onto the field Saturday for the final time in his collegiate career.

The fifth-year senior had a goal to end his last game with a victory, and while he did that, he also achieved some firsts along the way.

And that first may have been the biggest play in his collegiate career.

With Penn State narrowly holding on to a 38-36 lead, Taylor took advantage of Micah Parsons’ pressure to intercept a pass and return it for a touchdown, his first career pick-six.

Maybe it was a case of just being opportunistic, but as he crossed the goal line, it was as special a moment as it gets.

“It was an overflow of emotions,” Taylor said. “It was a close game, they were making their plays, we were making ours. That’s something we as a defense has focused on all season, saying ‘It’s on us. We gotta go out there and win the game, make game changing plays.’”

“I was just doing my job, right place, right time, capitalized on it and got into the end zone, so that felt really good.”

Getting into the end zone was a surreal moment, but he couldn’t celebrate right away.

He had to make sure it was real.

“Right place, right time, caught the ball and I took off and the first thing I looked for was flags,” Taylor said. “Just to make sure there were no flags on the field.”

It was a moment that doesn’t happen in too many players’ careers. Not a lot of players can make that type of play in their final game.

But it’s something always on the mind.

“You dream of moments like that,” Sean Clifford said. “[Taylor] is one of the hardest working, if not the hardest working guys in this program. He comes into work every day with a plan. Comes into work every day to get everyone around him better. That’s what makes him great and that’s why he’s in a position to make those plays. super excited for 17 and he’s going to go on and do great things.”

That hard work has paid off the last two years, but it wasn’t that easy at the start.

The Virginia native didn’t play much early in his career, only breaking through and becoming an impact player his redshirt junior year.

Fellow safety Lamont Wade knows what that’s like and has learned a lot from him because of it.

“Garrett is a tremendous dude. His work ethic is second to none,” Wade said. “He works so hard every day because he was kind of in a situation like me. Didn’t really play the first two years, and had to grind to get to where he is at.”

While his play on the field has only been on this level the past two years, his dedication off of it has been there since the beginning.

And because of it, he’ll leave a lasting legacy on his teammates.

“To go out like that,” PJ Mustipher said. “[Taylor’s] a leader on this team, he’s a captain. He’s done his time here and has produced at a high level. He’s someone we’ll remember because he instilled a lot of the values that coach says.”

But not only was an important moment for him personally, it also came at the perfect time for the team.

Up by two, the Nittany Lions went for it on fourth down instead of attempting to extend the lead to five with a field goal.

They didn’t get it, and the Tigers took over with plenty of momentum.

Three plays later, the ball was going the other way, and so were Memphis’ chances of winning.

“Obviously, it was at a huge time in the game...” James Franklin said. “But then for our defense to come back in what you consider a sudden change situation and be able to get that play, I think it was a huge momentum play.”

The offense was feeling the pressure, knowing that they would have to keep on scoring to hold off the Tigers and their offense.

That touchdown was a big relief.

“When the defense puts points on the board, it makes the offenses job a lot easier,” Clifford said. “And it also gives us a lot of momentum. Their offense was moving it pretty well in the first half and we had to pick the defense up a little bit, but at the same time, it’s football. There’s a balance and that’s how this game goes.”

“I threw an interception today… but they bounced back and got us a score, flipped momentum.”

Both teams were having their way offensively, and it was going to take a play from a defense to change the game.

And that’s exactly what Taylor did.

“We were giving up a little too much I would say, but we were holding them to field goals pretty much the whole second half, but we knew we needed to make a big play on defense, and that did it for us,” Taylor said. “From then on we were playing fast and confident and we closed out the game they way we wanted to.”

Parsons may have helped, but it was Taylor who found the end zone to seal the game.

It was an end to a career that couldn’t get much better.

“I was telling [Taylor] all day, ‘End it on a good note,’” Wade said. “You can’t end it on a note better than that with a touchdown.”

As the celebration began, it was a moment that Taylor was envisioning.

“It felt really good,” Taylor said. “We talked about it all week, being that team with the confetti coming down on you, the hats, shirts, holding that trophy up. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication.”

Taylor will no longer suit up for the Nittany Lions, certainly leaving a hole in the safety spot that they need to fill.

And even though it took him a couple of years to make his mark at Penn State, he has no regrets about how he got to this point.

“It’s a heck of a way to go out as a senior, last game wearing the Penn State uniform,” Taylor said. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”