Within minutes of the Big Ten’s announcement it’s canceling sports this fall, Penn State football players took to social media to voice their disappointment.

The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to make the decision to cancel fall sports and the third FBS conference to do so alongside the MAC and the Mountain West.

Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford posted a statement aimed toward younger athletes after the news broke that his second season as the first-string field general will have to wait until at least the spring.

Was reflecting yesterday and thought I would share some thoughts for younger athletes. I’m glad I was taught this from great players at an early age. #CantWaitToPlayAgain pic.twitter.com/FQDTrcO7ME — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) August 11, 2020

“I know that when I get to play football again, whenever that may be, myself and my teammates around me WILL be ready,” Clifford said in the tweet.

Fred Hansard, a junior defensive tackle for the blue and white, posted on Twitter a handful of times in reaction to him and the rest of the team not being able to compete in the fall.

💔..... — Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) August 11, 2020

“Do Not Disturb” — Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) August 11, 2020

Other Penn Staters also chimed in.

Smh — Bryce Effner (@b_effner) August 11, 2020

Welp, any good buisness grants out there? — LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) August 11, 2020

I just pray that I didn’t have my last football practice yesterday. That’s all. — Antonio Shelton (@_thegroovyone) August 11, 2020

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE