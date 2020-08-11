Penn State vs Purdue, Alma Mater
Buy Now

Penn State football players sing the alma mater arm-in-arm after the football game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The no. 12 Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 35-7.

 Jonah Rosen

Within minutes of the Big Ten’s announcement it’s canceling sports this fall, Penn State football players took to social media to voice their disappointment.

The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to make the decision to cancel fall sports and the third FBS conference to do so alongside the MAC and the Mountain West.

Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford posted a statement aimed toward younger athletes after the news broke that his second season as the first-string field general will have to wait until at least the spring.

“I know that when I get to play football again, whenever that may be, myself and my teammates around me WILL be ready,” Clifford said in the tweet.

Fred Hansard, a junior defensive tackle for the blue and white, posted on Twitter a handful of times in reaction to him and the rest of the team not being able to compete in the fall.

Other Penn Staters also chimed in.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags