James Franklin has secured another quarterback commitment, this time in the class of 2022.

3-star quarterback Beau Pribula committed to Penn State on Monday, becoming the third overall commitment and first quarterback commitment for the Nittany Lions in the class of 2022.

Out of Central York High School in York, Pennsylvania, Pribula also received offers from Nebraska, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound field general is the 10th ranked dual-threat prospect and 11th ranked player in Pennsylvania in his class according to 247Sports.

A two-sport athlete, Pribula led the Central York football team to a 9-2 record as a sophomore in 2019.

The Nittany Lions now have one quarterback in each of the next two classes, with Christian Veilleux in the class of 2021 and Pribula set to arrive on campus one year later.