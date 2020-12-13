Penn State Football vs MSU, Alma Mater
The Penn State football team stands in front of a cardboard cutout student section for the Alma Mater at the end of their game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State finally knows who it will play in Week 9 of the Big Ten conference slate.

The Nittany Lions will host Illinois at 5:30 p.m. next Saturday in the crossover between the East and West divisions, the conference announced Sunday.

Penn State finished fourth in the Big Ten East division with a 3-5 record, after starting the season a program worst 0-5.

The Nittany Lions were one of just three Big Ten teams, Rutgers and Iowa, to play all eight of its scheduled conference games.

Illinois finished the season last in the Big Ten West with a 2-5 record.

Illinois fired its coach, Lovie Smith, Sunday after the former NFL head coach spent five seasons with the program and compiled a 17-39 record with the Fighting Illini.

