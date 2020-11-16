James Franklin, Nebraska
Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

James Franklin has received plenty of scrutiny from both the media and fans in 2020.

As the Nittany Lions sit at 0-4, one speculation that was brought up by former Vanderbilt quarterback and current SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers is that Franklin's name should be thrown around as a replacement for Will Muschamp, who was fired by South Carolina after a 1-3 start to the season.

While some view this as a no-brainer for South Carolina if it can afford Franklin’s buyout and the coach would want to leave Happy Valley, others feel this was unrealistic and that the Pennsylvania native would not leave his home state to go back to the SEC.

Rodgers said that while his idea is a long shot, Franklin's name should at least be mentioned and it would get the Gamecocks back on the recruiting map and would give the program new life as well.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags