James Franklin has received plenty of scrutiny from both the media and fans in 2020.

As the Nittany Lions sit at 0-4, one speculation that was brought up by former Vanderbilt quarterback and current SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers is that Franklin's name should be thrown around as a replacement for Will Muschamp, who was fired by South Carolina after a 1-3 start to the season.

While throwing out names that are not currently on the “media short list” for SC...James FranklinNo one has proven the elite ability to completely rebuild a program better than JF. Vandy turnaround was historic. PSU under scholarship sanctions + dark cloud, won B10 champ. — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 16, 2020

While some view this as a no-brainer for South Carolina if it can afford Franklin’s buyout and the coach would want to leave Happy Valley, others feel this was unrealistic and that the Pennsylvania native would not leave his home state to go back to the SEC.

And yes if you are going to reply about their current record and state of affairs....You have a valid point. However if you’re entertaining the idea of Freeze’s buyout you may be able to get JF at a buyout discount. He would put SC on the recruiting map again — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 16, 2020

Rodgers said that while his idea is a long shot, Franklin's name should at least be mentioned and it would get the Gamecocks back on the recruiting map and would give the program new life as well.

No doubt. Just throwing out some names no one is talking about. You gotta at least pick up the phone for some out if the box coaches — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 16, 2020

