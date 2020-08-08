After a year that saw Penn State’s rush defense rank among the best in the nation, the group of defensive backs in the secondary will look to improve in 2020.

The Nittany Lions lost the likes of John Reid and Garrett Taylor to the NFL, but an abundance of talent remains at both the corner and safety positions, with young players waiting in the wings ready to make an impact.

Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields return as the veteran defensive backs and will be relied on to make plays for a defense that has high expectations.

Versatile, experienced safeties

The nation saw just how much of a game changer Wade was in his dominant performance against Ohio State last season, and he will be the guy taking charge in the secondary in 2020.

Alongside him at the safety position sits Jaquan Brisker, who slotted into the safety spot when Wade moved up to the "star" position in 2019. Now in a starting role, there is a lot expected of Brisker, and not just from within the program.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman included Brisker on his annual "freaks" list this offseason, where he attributed the safety’s explosiveness as his freakiest trait.

It’s not often that you can lose a guy like Taylor and slot in a quality starter-caliber player like Brisker, but Penn State has that luxury now.

When Wade moves into the "star" position — he’s listed as the top player there on the spring depth chart — either Jonathan Sutherland or Tyler Rudolph will fill the open safety slot.

Rudolph and Sutherland both got gametime last season, but have limited experience outside of special teams.

Freshman Enzo Jennings and sophomore Trent Gordon are the next in line on the depth chart for the safety position if it comes to that.

Young corners with plenty of potential

The Nittany Lions’ overall defense in 2020 greatly depends on the ability of its corners, which didn’t have the most memorable 2019 season.

Penn State’s rush defense ranked fifth in the FBS last season while the pass defense ranked at No. 100.

The one game that hurt the Nittany Lions the most was against Minnesota, where Tanner Morgan and the Gophers were able to throw all over the field seemingly with ease.

Castro-Fields is the veteran corner returning for his senior season as the No.1 option, and it still remains to be seen who will start opposite of him.

On the spring depth chart, Donovan Johnson was listed as the second starter after playing in just two games in 2019 due to injury.

Due to his absence, freshmen Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson got valuable reps in games and proved to be options for the Penn State secondary as the season went on.

Ellis was featured more than Wilson, but both could see an increase of snaps in 2020.

Behind those two is Daquan Hardy and Joey Porter Jr., who has had a lot of praise from within the program over the offseason.

